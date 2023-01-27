Iran not to hesitate supporting IRGC: FM Spox

​Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that Tehran will not hesitate to support the Islamic Revolution Guards Crops (IRGC).

Kanaani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly determined to defend its sovereignty, national interests, and official organizations and is determined to realize them within the framework of macro principles and policies of foreign policy, the clear norms of international law, and the principle of equality of sovereignty of countries.

He added that the foreign ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the approvals of related authorities and in the framework of relevant regulations and sanctions mechanisms stipulates the following Individuals and entities of the EU and UK regime in its sanction list for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouraging to terrorist acts and violence against the Iranian people, interference in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in the escalation of cruel sanctions against Iranian people as economic terrorism.

Kanaani also strongly lambasted the imposition of sanctions on certain Iranian individuals and organizations by the European Union and Britain.

Earlier Kanaani said that the move by the European Union and the regime in the UK indicates their intellectual disability in understanding realities in Iran as well as their confusion in dealing with the authority of the Islamic Republic.

He also described the recent sanctions by Europe and the UK against certain Iranian lawmakers, as well as judicial, military, law enforcement, and cultural officials of the Islamic Republic, as a sign of their desperation, frustration, and annoyance, which has its roots in their abject failure in creating insecurity in Iran despite several attempts and heavy prices.

According to the spokesman, they know very well that sanctions will not affect the Iranian nation’s determination to stand against foreign intervention and plots.

He concluded that the Islamic Republic reserves its right to embark on reciprocal acts in the face of such failed policies, and it would announce a list of new sanctions on violators of human rights and promoters of terrorism in the European Union and Britain.

The EU imposed new sanctions on over 30 Iranian officials and entities on Monday. The United States and the UK have also issued fresh sanctions on Iran.

