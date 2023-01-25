Iran FM leaves for Tehran after ending Tashkent visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian departed the Uzbek capital minutes ago on Wednesday to return home after he attended the ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

At the head of an Iranian delegation, Amirabdollahian arrived in Uzbekistan on Monday (January 23) to take part in the 26th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers.

In Tashkent, he met with his counterparts from Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

Meeting with the ECO secretary general and other top participating officials was among the Iranian foreign minister's plans.

During his speech at the ECO ministerial meeting, Amirabdollahian condemned the European Parliament’s meddling and unconventional resolution against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Amirabdollahian also said the ECO should upgrade inter-regional trade among the member states.

ECO has ten member countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Turkiye.

