New EU sanctions target 37 Iranian individuals, entities

The European Union on Monday imposed a fourth package of sanctions on Iran over alleged human rights violations following a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels, targeting 18 individuals, including Iran's sports minister, and 19 entities.

Several MPs, provincial officials, two senior managers of the Islamic Republic Broadcasting (IRIB), as well as law enforcement and military officials, are among the individuals blacklisted under the new measures.

The entities include a number of companies and units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Under the new sanctions, the assets of the blacklisted individuals and entities are blocked, and EU citizens are banned from doing business with them.

Also, the sanctioned individuals are not allowed to enter EU member states or travel to those countries.

The latest sanctions bring to 173 and 31 the number of Iranian individuals and entities blacklisted by the EU, respectively.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has previously warned Europe against such measures and pledged a response.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani advised Europe to take a constructive approach towards Iran.

He criticized European countries, especially Germany, for adopting meddlesome policies towards Iran following the recent riots in the Islamic Republic.

The spokesman said that the riots have ended for more than a month now, but the European Union and certain countries are seeking to instigate unrest in Iran through irrational behaviors.

He advised the European countries to correct their past misbehaviors, arguing that the use of political pressure to force concessions from Iran is unacceptable.

endNewsMessage1