Putting IRGC on terrorist list requires EU state's court decision: Borrell

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that a court decision would be required before the IRGC could be put on the bloc's terrorist list.

The European Parliament last week called on the EU Council to put Iran's IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations.

The EU cannot list the IRGC as a terrorist entity until such a designation has been determined by a court, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

Just because I do not like you, I am not permitted to declare you a terrorist, Josep Borrell further noted.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that they will not exclude any option regarding sanctions against Iran.

Moreover, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before entering a meeting of the EU foreign ministers on Monday that the European Union should approve the new package of sanctions against Tehran, adding that the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization will also be discussed in today's meeting.

This is while IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said on Twitter he is traveling to Brussels with Iran and Ukraine on his agenda.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) speaker announced that if the European Parliament wants to close “the window of logic” and defend against terrorism, the Islamic Republic will be ready for taking strong measures against any action.

