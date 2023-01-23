Messages Being Exchanged in JCPOA Talks: Iranian Spokesman

Iran is still exchanging messages with the other parties through various channels in the course of talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani said the fact that official meetings and negotiations have not been held about the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not mean a halt to interaction or the exchange of messages and views.

The exchange of messages is in progress through different channels, he added, noting that the nuclear issue is not the only subject relating to Iran.

As the EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell has announced recently, he is in contact with Iran and the US, Kanaani stated.

The spokesman underscored that Iran is not involved in any direct bilateral talks with the United States.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia -- have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal.

The Vienna talks, however, exclude American diplomats due to their country’s withdrawal from the deal.

