Iran's Army censures EU blacklisting IRGC

The army of the Islamic Republic on Friday condemned the European Parliament's adoption of a resolution calling on the European Union to blacklist Iran's IRGC.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Iranian Army said the force will defend the country and the stability of the region more united than in the past and hand in hand with the IRGC.

Today, once again the hatred of the enemies against the Islamic system has been revealed. The move made by the European Parliament, which claims to counter-terrorism, against an anti-terrorism institution, is out of despair and failure to support the recent disturbances in Iran, the statement reads.

The fight against domestic and foreign terrorist groups, from the MEK to the ISIS, shines in the history of the IRGC, which has offered high-ranking martyrs such as the martyred Hajj Qassem Soleimani and many others, the statement added.

In recent years, the Muslim and oppressed nations of the region and the freedom seekers people of the world have witnessed the serious and decisive actions of Iran in tackling barbaric terrorism, and they are fully aware of Iran's role in suppressing terrorism in the region, it added.

Undoubtedly, the European Parliament's adoption of a resolution calling on the European Union to blacklist Iran's IRGC is a result of blind obedience to the hostile policies of the US against the Islamic Revolution and shows the dependence and surrender of the European leaders to the US and global Zionism.

endNewsMessage1