Listing IRGC as terrorist group complicates diplomacy: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that listing the IRGC as a terrorist group will make diplomacy between Iran and Western countries more difficult and complex.

Mmorteza Makki told ILNA that the JCPOA is in a complex and difficult situation.

He added that it seems the Western countries don’t want to put themselves in a situation that is uncontrollable and would mean the closure of all the negotiations and diplomacy doors.

He underlined that by the way, diplomacy can be used as a political pressure tool along with other tools.

Commenting on the possibility of listing the IRGC as a terrorist group by the European Union and the effect of such a move on the fate of the JCPOA, the expert noted that the IRGC is an official institution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and listing an official institution of a country as a terrorist group will have military, security, economic, and political consequences for both Iran and the Western countries.

He added that this move certainly makes the atmosphere of negotiations and dealing between Iran and the West more difficult and complex, adding that such a move can result in the intensification of tensions between Iran and the West.

