Erdogan: Iran can facilitate new approaches in Astana process

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said here on Tuesday that Tehran-Ankara relations are important and excellent and Iran's role in Astana process negotiations is important, expressing certainty that Iran can assist in implementing new approaches there.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who is in Turkiye to participate in the 8th High Commission of Iran and Turkiye Relations in his Tuesday evening meeting with Turkiye's President Erdogan exchanged viewpoints with him on the upcoming near future state visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Turkiye.

The two sides in the meeting also emphasized that the 3+3 meetings on Caucasus developments among Iran, Iraq, and Turkiye are of great importance, as the trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan, too, are very important.

Amirabdollahian also expressed hope that the beginning of the Ankara-Damascus negotiations will contribute to boosting the peace process between the two countries.

The Turkish president said that the two neighboring countries' cooperation in energy, transportation, cultural, tourism, trade, science and technology, communications, and other fields were surveyed in the meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, stressing, "There is no limit in the way for expansion of comprehensive cooperation between the two neighboring countries."

