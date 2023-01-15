Iran summons British envoy

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday summoned Britain's Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff in reaction to the UK's unconventional interventions in Iran's internal affairs, including national security.

The UK ambassador was informed about Iran’s strong protest against the British government for recent acts of sabotage.

During the meeting, the Director General of the Western Europe Department conveyed Iran's protest to the British government against the recent acts of sabotage.

Referring to identified relations between the UK and Alireza Akbari, a UK-affiliated spy who was executed recently in Iran, Iran’s Director General of the Western Europe Department noted that the British government should be responsible for unconventional interactions leading to an invasion against the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Unjustified and mischievous support for the identified infiltrator is not consistent with claims of relationships based on mutual respect, Iran’s Director General of the Western Europe Department added.

Emphasizing that Iran is not looking for satisfying another government, including the UK, for its decisive action to protect the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s Director General of the Western Europe Department reiterated that the continuation of such illegal and criminal attempts would not be tolerated at all, so the British government must accept the consequences of the responsibility for continuing its unconventional and interventionist approach.

The UK ambassador stated that he will convey Iran’s protest to the authorities in London.

Former Iranian official Ali-Reza Akbari was executed on Saturday morning on charges of spying for the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, aka MI6.

According to the Iranian judiciary's Mizan News Agency, Akbari who had dual nationalities of Iran and Britain was sentenced to death due to acting against national security and spying for the MI6 in exchange for receiving 1.805 million euros, 265k British pounds, and 50k US dollars.

endNewsMessage1