Foe's anti-Iran plot failed due to their miscalculations, Iran's strong will: Supreme Leader

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underlined on Thursday that the enemies’ comprehensive plot failed because their calculations were wrong and the will of the Islamic Republic was more powerful.

Addressing a group of eulogists and poets of the Ahl al-Bayt (infallible households of the Prophet of Islam) morning ahead of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (daughter of Prophet Muhammad PBUH) in Tehran on Thursday, the Supreme Leader emphasized that the way to dissuade the ill-wishers is to turn Iran more powerful.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged religious figures to become up-to-date in the face of global issues, noting that the world is fundamentally, but gradually, changing and we are facing an important historical turn, so you should study to become aware of the shifts inside and outside the country.

Pointing to the fact that the foes resorted to all elements to pursue sabotage in Iran, he said that there are economic woes, which have been utilized by the enemies.

There have been security issues; infiltration of spy teams; Iranophobia campaign; provocation of ethnic, religious, political, and personal motivations, which have been used to create disruption in previous months, the Leader added.

As an observer, I said “Bravo!” to the good engineering by the foes because they prepared all preconditions properly, but despite the plot, which can be effective in other countries, they could not succeed because their calculation was wrong, he noted.

They thought that the Iranians will support their plot for subversion of the Islamic Republic due to economic problems, but nobody paid heed to them, he said, adding that they have been trying to hurt the country for over 40 years, but they have failed because their calculations have been wrong and they will face failure in the future as well.

endNewsMessage1