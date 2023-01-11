Iran, Saudi Arabia ink MoU on Hajj

The head of the Islamic Republic of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Sadegh Hosseini, and the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq al-Rabiah in a meeting on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Hajj.

Hosseini left for Saudi Arabia on January 7, at the invitation of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, for talking about the Hajj negotiations.

Negotiations and signing of the Hajj MoU between the two sides took place in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere, and they discussed and exchanged views on issues related to this year's Hajj.

The details of the signed MoU on Hajj will be published after returning the Iranian side to the country.

