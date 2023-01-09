Netanyahu can’t form global consensus against Iran because of his extremist view: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that records show that whenever Netanyahu has been appointed as the prime minister of Israel, many allies and friends of Israel distanced themselves from this regime usually and the isolation of Israel has increased.

Evaluating the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as the prime minister of Israel and his efforts against the JCPOA revival and Iran’s nuclear activities, Mohsen Pakaein told ILNA that this is a repetitious issue and the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t pay attention to these repetitious statements and it continues to make progress and upgrade nuclear science in a peaceful way.

Records show that whenever Netanyahu as an extremist has been appointed as the prime minister of Israel, many allies and friends of Israel distanced themselves from this regime usually and the isolation of Israel has increased, he added.

Asked about whether Israel has the ability to form a global consensus against Iran, he answered that “I think Israel doesn’t has such ability.”

