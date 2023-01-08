US defeated in its media assault against Iran: Hezbollah official

The deputy secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has highlighted the United States' failure in the media and terrorist assault against the Islamic Republic during the recent unrest.

The Islamic Republic is developing and progressing, Sheikh Naim Qassem said in his Twitter post.

He wrote that he traveled to Iran after the turmoil and saw the country in a stable situation.

The United States and its accomplices dreamed in vain about developing plots against the Islamic Republic; meanwhile, they were defeated as normal life in Iran is underway, the Sheikh tweeted.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, who had recently visited Iran, met with Ali Akbar Velayati, special advisor to the Supreme Leader.

The meeting focused on talks about international and regional issues.

