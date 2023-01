Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and conferred with the UAE Ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, on Tuesday evening.

Ambassador Zaabi in the meeting delivered the written message of the UAE foreign minister to Amirabdollahian.

The Iranian top diplomat and the UAE ambassador in the meeting also reviewed the latest status of bilateral ties and sought ways for their evermore expansion.

