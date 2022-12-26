Iran arrests seven British-connected protest leaders

Public Relations of Sarallah base of IRGC in the central Iranian province of Kerman said on Sunday that the base has dismantled an organized network with connections to the UK, arresting seven people who have been leading the recent protests in the province.

The network, which named itself “Zagros”, gathered together anti-revolutionary agents from both inside and outside the country to pursue plots against the Islamic system, especially in the recent unrest.

The seven arrestees have been involved in planning, leading, and producing content as well as organizing and fueling the flames of the protests. Their social media groups and channels were also blocked and became unavailable.

The IRGC announcement also said that a number of the detainees were dual-national people who intended to flee the country but were arrested before they were able to do so.

IRGC intelligence agency is identifying other members of this network both inside and outside the country.

