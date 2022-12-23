Enemies failed to reach anti-Iran purposes: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said that enemies of Iran have failed to reach their goals to create division among the Iranian people, despite all the attempts they had made.

Speaking on Thursday at a ceremony to bid farewell to the governor-general of the western province of Kermanshah and introduce his successor, the interior minister said that the enemies have been seeking to create division in Iran and made attempts to cause hopelessness and dissatisfaction.

However, he added, they failed to reach their goals despite all the attempts they made during the latest unrest in Iran, including efforts to bring terrorist and separatist groups to the country.

Vahidi said that the enemies are doing all those measures because they are unhappy with Iran’s progress and independence.

