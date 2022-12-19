FM spox: CIA chief claims part of US propaganda war against Iran

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Nasser Kanaani on Sunday described claims by the head of the US spy agency about Iran-Russia cooperation and his charges against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine war as baseless and part of the US propaganda war against Iran.

Kanaani said that US officials are questioning the conventional defense and military cooperation between Iran and Russia in continuing their unfounded political claims and illegal actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran!

Referring to the US anti-Iran propaganda campaign, based on lies and deception, he added that it is aimed at a variety of purposes, including exerting political pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, fueling its Iranophobia plan, and covering up their belligerence.

Kanaani stressed that as Iran has repeated many times, Iran and Russia's cooperation in various fields, including defense cooperation, is bolstering within the framework of common interests in accordance with the international rights and obligations of the two states, and it is not against any other third state.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with its national interests and compliance with international laws and regulations, acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and does not ask anyone for permission, Kanaani reiterated.

endNewsMessage1