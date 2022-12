Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Nasser Kanaani on Sunday condemned a terrorist blast in Kirkuk, Iraq which killed several Iraqi people.

Condemning the terrorist blast in Kirkuk, Iraq, Kanaani expressed sympathy for the Iraqi people and government following the martyrdom of a number of Iraqi federal police forces.

He prayed to Almighty God for the speedy recovery of the injured.

