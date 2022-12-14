194 lawmakers react to France's interference in Iran’s internal affairs

Recently, the representatives of the French National Assembly and senior French officials, including the president and foreign minister, in an interventionist action contrary to the principle of non-interference in the affairs of countries, which is one of the fundamental principles of international law and the principles included in the United Nations Charter, especially paragraph 7 Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, have made remarks and taken actions seeking intervention in Iran’s internal affairs and accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of actions in which France has a long history, the statement reads.

On the one hand, the French president supports the MEK leaders, which is a terrorist group, and holds a meeting with the opposition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is officially seeking to overthrow the United Nations member state, it added.

On the other hand, he sends his spies into the country under different guises in order to disturb Iran’s national security by participating in riots and managing them, or to damage the vital Iranian centers, the lawmakers said.

France defends the rights of Iranian women while the history books are full of pictures of the crimes they committed during its 30-year-long presence in Algeria, they noted.

