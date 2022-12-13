Iran, India stress need for developing bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have stressed developing all-out cooperation between the two countries.

In a phone call held on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian and Jaishankar reviewed regional and international affairs.

During the phone call, Amirabdollahian underlined the need to follow up on bilateral agreements that are aimed at boosting cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

Jaishankar, for his part, referred to the good level of relations between Iran and India and presented his views on bilateral and international cooperation between the two countries.

