FM Spox: Zionist regime hated by nations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani in a Twitter message on Wednesday stressed that the Zionist regime is hated by the world nations.

Normalization with certain Arab governments has never removed the hatred of the Arab nations towards the Zionist regime, Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become an exhibition of public opinion's disgust for the apartheid Zionist regime and the announcement of solidarity of nations with the cause of Palestine, he added.

The occupying regime of Israel is hated by the nations, he noted.

