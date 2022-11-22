Moscow Format talks not meant to intervene in Afghanistan: Iranian envoy

Talks on the Afghanistan issues within the framework of the Moscow Format are not meant to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs, Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said on Monday according to Sputnik news agency.

The Moscow Format talks on Afghanistan were held in the Russian capital last Wednesday with the participation of representatives from 14 countries including Iran.

Referring to terrorist threats in Afghanistan, the Iranian envoy said that the Moscow Format aimed to find ways to help security in Afghanistan, especially in the country’s fight against terrorism and measures to form an inclusive government.

He believed that regional cooperation within the framework of the Moscow Format can help improve the situation in Afghanistan.

