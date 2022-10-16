Tehran prison fire kills 4, injures 61: Judiciary

A Saturday night fire at Evin prison has left four prisoners dead and 61 injured, the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced.

According to the judiciary, following a clash among some prisoners of the Evin prison, a fire erupted in a workshop, prompting security and health forces to help stop the skirmish. They also helped send 70 prisoners engulfed in the fire to a safe place; however, four prisoners lost their lives and 61 were injured.

51 of the injured were treated immediately and 10 others were hospitalized.

According to the report, the four prisoners who lost their lives in the fire were among those who were imprisoned on the charge of theft.

The on-time presence of Tehran prosecutor, the head of the prisons organization as well as law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel assisted to save the lives of more than 70 people.

Amid the incident, some prisoners unsuccessfully attempted to escape the prison.

The situation at the Evin prison returned to normal conditions in the early hours of Sunday and prisoners were allowed to make phone calls with their families.

The families of the four prisoners who lost their lives were informed of the incident and their names would be publicized after judiciary permission.

endNewsMessage1