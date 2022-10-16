Iran FM terms foreign forces’ presence in Caucasus as regional states’ common concern

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian described the presence of foreign forces in the Caucasus as a common concern for the regional states and stressed Iran’s opposition to the deployment of any foreign forces in the region.

Speaking in a phone call with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Amirabdollahian reviewed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

He lauded the recent meeting between Iranian and Azeri presidents on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Referring to the recent developments in the Caucasus, he stressed supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia and described it as Iran's permanent policy.

Meanwhile, Bayramov hailed bilateral relations.

Expressing his opposition to foreign forces’ presence in the region, he backed Iran’s stance in this regard.

