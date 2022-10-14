Expert outlines reasons why Iran-Saudi talks stopped

The former Iranian representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has said that if the negotiations were held in a stable situation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the issues were continuously transferred to the capitals, it is possible that we would have witnessed the progress of the talks.

But some developments happened in recent weeks that prevented the continuation and progress of these talks, he added.

He considered the first development the OPEC Plus oil production cut and said that the other development is the situation that happened in our country.

Unrest does not encourage any country to engage in constructive dialogue to reach a mutually beneficial outcome, he added.

