A former diplomat has said that different attacks that have been done against Iranian embassies have shown that Europe just takes the gesture of compliance with international standards.

Mohsen Pakaein said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that unfortunately, the European countries aren’t in compliance with laws regarding protecting diplomatic places and diplomats.

He was commenting on the recent assault on Tehran’s Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He strongly criticized the assault on Tehran’s Embassy in Copenhagen and said that the move was meant to threaten Iran’s ambassador in Denmark and should be recorded in the history of Europe.

Different attacks that have been done against Iranian embassies have shown that Europe just takes the gesture of compliance with international standards, he noted.

It is necessary that the UN and other international organizations condemn the moves against international standards of these countries and western institutions, he added.

