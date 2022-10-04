Chief Commander of the Iranian Army’s Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the Islamic Republic along with Pakistan and Oman will open a joint maritime security center.

Irani made the announcement on Monday in a ceremony held at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization to mark World Maritime Day which this year was observed on September 29.

He said that the joint center formed by Iran, Oman, and Pakistan will be in contact with all maritime security centers across the world and will focus on the Indian Ocean.

The commander, however, did not give a specific time on when the center will open.

