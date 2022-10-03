An expert on the U.S. has said that the issue of prisoners’ swap between Iran and the U.S. can be interpreted as a green light from Iran and the United States for the progress of negotiations in other areas.

Morteza Makki commented on the issue of prisoners’ swap between Iran and the U.S. and said that if such an action is taken, it can be interpreted as a green light from Iran and the United States for the progress of negotiations in other areas.

Both Iran and America are aware of the need to revive the JCPOA, he said, adding that we must also know the fact that Iran's internal developments have unfortunately had a negative impact on the process of revitalizing the JCPOA.

Certainly, the prisoners’ swap deal that will take place comes with the mediation of Oman and Qatar and it can lead to movement in the field of JCPOA revival, he added in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

endNewsMessage1