Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami stressed on Monday that messages delivered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to us show that they intend to close the case of alleged locations.

Referring to the messages from the IAEA, Eslami said that IAEA wants to close the case of alleged locations.

He expressed hope that the IAEA would be honest in this case and would not waste its time anymore, adding that they should not think that in such cases they can exert maximum pressure.

Referring to the agreement with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Eslami added that Iran will answer the questions on the condition that IAEA closes the case.

The agency has announced that it will close two of the alleged locations, but Iran should engage in more transparency about the other two sites, but after closing those cases, they closed one case but again reopened another case in the same location.

Eslami highlighted that the Zionists are looking to make changes to the NPT [for becoming a member], but they have not yet reached a consensus with other members.

He said that according to the signs the Europeans have been willing to make a deal, but their main intention is to isolate Iran and somehow with the nuclear deal they want to buy time to “undermine us”.

Eslami added that they disagreed with Iran's fuel cycle even before the Islamic Revolution.

