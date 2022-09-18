The signs of historical pace and the gradual collapse of the Zionist regime are appearing all the more, Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati said.

Velayati made the remarks in a Sunday statement commemorating the 40th anniversary of the massacre of oppressed Palestinian people in Sabra and Shatila, cautioning those who are seeking to normalize ties with the Zionist regime.

The Sabra and Shatila massacres are a disgraceful stain for the regime, he said, noting that the heinous act is one of the most important criteria of lack of legitimacy and international popularity for the Zionist oppressors.

The Phalanges militia in Lebanon raided Palestinian camps in Sabra and Shatila from 16 to 18 September 1982 under the baseless excuse that Bachir Pierre Gemayel, a Lebanese militia commander, was killed on September 14, 1982, Velayati said.

The militiamen killed men, women, children and even old civilians in a cold blood attack, which is rare in the history of international crimes, he added.

The attack revealed the real face of the Zionist regime as well as the fake supporters of human rights, the secretary general said, noting that the then Israeli war minister Ariel Sharon, who is also known as the butcher of Sabra and Shatila, ordered the massacre, which left around 3,000 Palestinians dead.

He also underlined that nowadays that the Palestinians have chosen the best and the only option, which is resistance in order to pave the way for the collapse of the regime, unfortunately, certain regional states ignore the taboo of political and diplomatic ties with the fake regime instead of backing the Palestinian cause.

But the divine tradition and the historical experience have proven that pawn and treasonous governments, which are dependent on the global arrogance, will not succeed in their path, but they will face divine and public wraths, he warned.

Certain new rulers in the region, who plan to normalize ties with the regime and recognize it despite its heinous crimes, should be sure that the historical pace and gradual collapse of the regime are coming out more than ever; so, permanent shame will remain for supporters of the regime and the supporters will experience the same fate, he added.

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns the genocide once more, advising all rulers to step aside from the regime and support the Palestinian cause, he said, concluding that all scholars, leaders, parties, Muslims and freedom-loving nations are urged to show their support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

