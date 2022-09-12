The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors began its September meeting on Wednesday at noon with the participation of 35 member states.

Mohsen Naziri-Asl, Iran’s new ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations office in Vienna and Iran’s representative to the IAEA, is representing Iran in the meeting which will last until Friday.

The Board of Governors will discuss, among other things, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 and the implementation of safeguards agreements.

