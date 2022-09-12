An expert on international relations has said that it is important for Tehran that the safeguards case be closed.

Korosh Ahmadi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Iran’s nuclear talks have been suspended.

Asked about his assessment of the latest developments in reviving the JCPOA, he noted that the negative reaction of the U.S. to Iran's response and the lack of movement in the negotiations have left no choice but to talk about suspension for the time being.

The former diplomat also referred to the possibility of issuing a new resolution against Tehran in the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors, saying that so far, there has been no talk of a new resolution.

“It is unlikely that the parties are ready to take such a step; because such an action will have a negative effect on the negotiations and will cause more problems than the suspension and may freeze the process,” he added.

Asked about the Western side considering raising the issue of the safeguards case by Iran as the reason for stopping the nuclear talks and if Iran wanted this suspension, he answered that it is important for Tehran that the safeguards case be closed.

endNewsMessage1