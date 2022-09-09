​The Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has censured Albania for showing irrespective behavior towards Iranian diplomats in Tirana.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that the reports on improper manners of local authorities in Tirana in dealing with Iran's diplomats have caused concern among Iranian officials.

If the accounts are true, their behavior has been contrary to international law and Vienna Convention concerning diplomatic rights, so the Albanian government will be held accountable for violating such regulations, Kanaani warned.

On Wednesday, Albanian Prime minister Edi Rama made some unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and issued a statement informing of severing ties with Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry ruled out the unproven claims against the Islamic Republic, underscoring that the roles played by third parties, who raised some allegations against Tehran, indicate that certain states sponsoring terrorism are behind sowing such kind of discord.

According to the ministry, some organized media and political provocations, including the instant issuance of a statement by the United States as well as the Zionist media's hue and cry, show that the decision by the Albanian government was a preplanned program in a bid to fan the flame of anti-Iran propaganda.

The Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed regret for Albania's improper decision, while the European country is hosting a terrorist group named MKO, which shows Tirana is being affected by third parties.

