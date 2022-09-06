Iran's IRGC deployed a patrol-combat vessel, namely Martyr Soleimani, as well as Martyr Rouhi and Martyr Dara missile-capable speedboats.

The vessel was deployed by the IRGC Navy in a ceremony attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief commander of the IRGC Hossein Salaami, Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and a number of military and officials in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, on Monday.

In this ceremony, Martyr Soleimani patrol-combat vessel, Martyr Rouhi, and Martyr Dara missile launcher class and high-speed warships joined the IRGC naval fleet.

Martyr Soleimani patrol-combat vessel is a homemade warship capable of carrying a helicopter.

Martyr Soleimani vessel has a stealth body with a very low radar cross-section and can carry out all kinds of operations.

