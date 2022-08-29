Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took part in his first press briefing since taking office with Iranian and foreign media here on Monday.

President Ebrahim Raisi stressed the fact that the problems in the country should be solved by relying on domestic capabilities not by waiting for foreign countries to change their approach.

He described domestic production as the most pivotal point, saying that relying on foreigners will solve no problem.

He also reiterated the fact that relying on foreigners will only waste the time.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raisi stressed government’s determination to decrease and control inflation.

In response to a question regarding Iran’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its effect on developing Iran’s relations with China and other countries, he said that Iran’s presence in the SCO and its cooperation with its member states are very important, as it connects the country with Asian and economic infrastructure, and that it is very important for Iran to be able to have its share of trade and economy in the region.

He described Iran’s presence in the region as bringing about security, while expressing dissatisfaction over the disproportion in Iran’s economic share relative to its contribution to the regional security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand ties with China and not to involve international issues in the relationship with East Asian country, he said.

He stressed Iran-China determination for developing bilateral relations, saying that this is a quite independent relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China which involves various areas, especially the commercial and economic fields.

From our point of view, he stated, Iran’s membership in SCO and ECO and international cooperation, especially ties with neighbors, are very important to us.

We are after creating balance in relations with all countries, and this balance is always on our foreign policy agenda, especially towards our neighboring and friendly countries, President Raisi said.

In response to the Zionist regime’s excessive demands with regard to Iran nuclear program, Raisi said nuclear industry and capability are the Iranians’ rights and we have repeatedly stated that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s doctrine.

He warned the Zionist regime that if they take a decision against Iran, they wouldn’t have enough time to carry it out.

President Raisi said we have not left the negotiating table for removing sanctions, adding that neutralization of sanctions will be followed up.

The Iranian president hailed the level of interactions with the regional states as well as oil exports.

Commenting on Iran’s frozen assets, President Raisi said some of them were released but others are still frozen due to US cruel, illegal acts.

He stressed settling safeguards issues and holding negotiations in the framework of lifting sanctions.

The president also emphasized verification and confidence-building guarantees in negotiations.

In response to Yemeni reporter, he said we agree with any ceasefire which results in breaking the siege and protecting Yemenis.

He also termed normalizing relations with the Zionist regime as a betrayal against Palestinians.

Passage of ages and generations will not spoil the rights of Palestinian and Yemeni peoples, he reiterated.

In response to Qatari reporter’s question regarding regional talks, Raisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran pursues relations with its neighbors.

His said that the neighborhood policy was established during the first year of his tenure and these relations will be improved from bilateral to multilateral and regional levels in the second steps, he stated.

