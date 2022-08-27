Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has emphasized that defense equipment is the source of the enhancement of Iran’s deterrence power, which is bolstering the spirit of prosperity and dignity among the Iranian nation.

Qalibaf made the remarks while inspecting a defense industry exhibition at the Defense Industries Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Saturday.

The speaker addressed Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani and some directors of his Ministry as saying that we all are thankful for the defense equipment, which has caused the expansion of deterrence might.

We are also proud of the self-sufficiency, which boosts national confidence among the Iranian people, he said, adding that the defense industry is an exemplary for the development of the country as expected based on the Islamic Revolution’s ideals.

The chairman of the legislative branch went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defensive doctrine is based on peace, stability as well as defending impoverished nations; so, we are not seeking expansionism, but we will respond to any malicious act and invasion firmly.

As experienced throughout the globe, substantial progress, change of platforms and usage of new technologies happen in armed forces and military sectors of the countries, and then the know-how and the advanced technologies are being transferred to people, he noted.

Qalibaf underlined that the basis of the Islamic Republic’s defense is the popular support of the Iranians, adding that enemies of the country are well aware that the greatness of the Islamic Republic comes from the deep relationship between the establishment and the people; thus, the foes resort to economic and cognitive warfare in a bid to sow discord between the two axes of the Islamic state.

But the public presence and spirit during the holy defense (8-year Iran-Iraq war) helped the Islamic nation to dissuade the enemies, he argued.

