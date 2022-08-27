The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said it has contacted Greece and Italy to get information about unconfirmed reports that a group of Iranian migrants has been stranded at sea near the Greek waters.

In a statement on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s public relations department said the ministry has taken immediate action following the release of stories and footage purportedly of stranded migrants at the sea near the Greek waters and the unconfirmed reports that a number of them had Iranian nationality.

The statement said the Foreign Ministry is seriously pursuing the case through the Iranian ambassadors to Athens and Rome and in contact with the authorities in charge in those countries.

Moreover, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s department of consular and judicial supports has given the chargé d'affaires of Greece in Tehran a call, voiced Iran’s great concern about the issue, and called for more serious cooperation from the Greek coats guards and other relevant authorities to deal with the case and provide relief for those migrants.

