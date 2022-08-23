An expert on diplomatic issues has said that the EU is impatiently waiting for a positive response from the U.S. on reviving the JCPOA.

I consider the EU to have the biggest motivation for reviving the JCPOA, Sasan Karimi, a postdoc fellow at the University of Tehran, said in remarks to ILNA.

China is somewhat neutral, the Russian stance is obvious and it is almost dissatisfied, Iran has an economic motivation to revive the JCPOA, and the U.S. pretends that it doesn’t need the deal, the expert added.

The EU is impatiently waiting for a positive response from the U.S. to the talks to achieve a result in the next few weeks, he said, adding that Borrell has tried to put the U.S. under pressure to speed up and facilitate the process of reaching an agreement.

