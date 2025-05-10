Iran posts $86 million trade surplus for month to late April
News code : ۱۶۳۶۱۱۲
Iran has posted a trade surplus of $86 million for the first month of the current calendar year (started March 21, 2025), although its exports and imports fell compared to the same month last year.
Figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran customs Administration (IRICA) on Tuesday showed that Iran’s foreign trade had reached $5.798 billion for 10.756 million metric tons (mt) of shipments in the month to April 20.
The figures represented falls of 3% and 12% in value and volume terms, respectively, compared to the same month in 2024, IRICA figures showed.