China hails growing ties with Iran ahead of Araqchi's visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun says his country is eager to keep interacting and developing relations with Iran in various fields.

“China and Iran have maintained exchanges and contacts at all levels and in various fields,” Guo said on Monday, the eve of an official visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Beijing.

When asked about the details of the visit, the spokesperson said that he had “no information to offer at the moment.”

