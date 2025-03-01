Iranian oil supply to China in set to rebound in March 2025
China's imports of Iranian oil is set to rebound in March as non-sanctioned tankers, drawn by lucrative payoffs, joined the trade replacing vessels under US embargo, trade sources and analysts said.
The rebound of sanctioned oil shipments to China, the world's top importer, is easing supply worries that had boosted global oil prices, they said, according to Reuters.
Washington has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on ships and entities dealing with oil from Iran and Russia since October, disrupting trade with major importers China and India.