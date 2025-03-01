215 mln tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports: PMO
News code : ۱۶۰۴۳۱۸
More than 215 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the Iranian ports in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to February 22, 2025), Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.
According to the report, over 25 million tons of oil goods and more than 49 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21, 2024 and February 22, 2025.
In this period, more than 69 million tons of oil goods and over 70 million tons of non-oil products were loaded at the Iranian ports, the report added.