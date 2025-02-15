Iran exports $644 million copper in 10-month period: IMIDRO

According to the figures of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO), the company’s export of copper between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025 registered a 32 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Based on the latest statistics in the world, the total proven copper reserves in the world stands at about 790 million tons, primarily in Chile followed by Australia, Peru, Mexico and US.

