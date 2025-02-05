Iran breaks 10-year oil export record in one month: Oil min.
Iran’s oil minister said on Wednesday that the country has broken a 10-year record in oil exports in the Iranian month of Dey (December 20, 2024 to January 20, 2025) thanks to the unflinching efforts of oil industry workers.
Speaking on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the milestone was achieved despite the sanctions imposed against the country.
Regarding the conclusion of one of the largest oil contracts in all-time of the Iranian oil industry, the oil minister added that this contract will be inked in the very near future.