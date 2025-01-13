Iran’s energy minister visits Iraq to discuss bilateral cooperation
Iran's Minister of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, has arrived in Baghdad to discuss bilateral cooperation with Iraqi officials, especially in the field of energy.
Aliabadi and his accompanying delegation were received and welcomed by Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel upon their arrival at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday evening.
The two sides are scheduled to discuss the development of cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of energy and ways to ensure its stability.