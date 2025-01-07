Iran’s official oil prices for January released

Iran’s light crude oil will be priced $1.35 higher than the benchmark price (Oman/Dubai crude) for the Asian market.

The NIOC’s International Affairs Directorate disclosed the prices for various types of Iranian crude oil for the first month of 2025. Iran’s light crude oil will be sold in Northwest Europe and South Africa at $2.70 below the North Sea Brent crude price. Meanwhile, Iran’s heavy crude oil will be priced $4.50 below Brent, and Forozan crude oil will be offered at $4.70 below Brent in these markets.

