Iran’s cenbank refutes claims of reduced reserves, import issues
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has dismissed claims about a reduction in foreign currency reserves and the inability to support imports until the end of the Iranian calendar year on March 20.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBI emphasized its commitment to maintaining stability in the country’s foreign currency reserves and facilitating the importation of necessary goods.
It assured that foreign currency and gold reserves, both abroad and domestically, remain reliable and accessible, with no issues in providing foreign currency for imports.