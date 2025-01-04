Over 16 million tons of foreign goods transited via Iran

The transit of foreign goods via Iran between March 21 and December 22, 2024 registered a 31 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Foroud Asgari stated.

The customs offices of Shahid Rajaei, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq were of three main origin customs offices earmarked for the transit of foreign goods, accounting for maximum volume of the transit goods among other origin customs offices between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

