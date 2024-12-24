Iran overtakes Qatar in producing gas from South Pars: Official
News code : ۱۵۷۴۰۴۱
The Director of the Gas Dispatching Department in the National Iranian Gas Company stated that Iran’s gas production from a field it shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf has exceeded that of Qatar.
Mohammadreza Julaei made the remarks late on Monday while speaking to reporters at South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) in Assalouyeh in southern Iranian province of Bushehr.
Some 70% of Iran’s gas needs are supplied from South Pars, the official said.
He added that all 13 refineries at South Pars are currently operational and work with maximum capacity.