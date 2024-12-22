Iran MPs endorse general provisions of free trade bill with EAEU
Members of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) have agreed on the general provisions of the bill for a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states.
On Sunday, the parliament reviewed its Economic Commission's report on the bill for the free trade agreement, and the lawmakers ratified the overall provisions.
According to the bill, the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU and its member states includes a preamble, 147 articles, and 6 annexes, as well as authorization for the exchange of documents.